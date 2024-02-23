Why Mark Henry Predicts Conflict Between WWE's The Rock And Roman Reigns

"The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry undoubtedly had a monumental career in WWE, spanning 20-plus years. The WWE Hall of Famer had two world title reigns in the company, winning the ECW Championship in 2008 and the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011. Despite now being part of AEW, Henry commented on the current story with The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns of The Bloodline on "Busted Open Radio."

Henry first gave his thoughts on his former Nation of Domination comrade. "[The Rock] wants to show evidence that his presence puts more asses in seats than anybody else. If there's 15,000 this week, he wants 17,000 the week after. He wants to keep the building process going, and people are going to tune in to see what happens next."

Henry predicts that ego will be the cause of impending internal conflict, "There's always gonna be multiple people trying to be that number one heel, and The Rock wants to be the number one heel because that's just who he is. But the number one heel is Roman Reigns, and Roman Reigns and Cody [Rhodes] are the issue. I can see The Rock causing Roman Reigns to lose and then, thus, starting a riff between him and Roman and then that's what makes The Bloodline fracture and put them against each other and now you get Roman Reigns vs. The Rock." Ultimately, Henry made a prediction for this upcoming Wrestlemania: Cody Rhodes will have the main spotlight.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestle Inc. for the transcription.