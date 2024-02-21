WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Discusses Black Talent In The Wrestling Industry

The rise of Black talent in WWE has been an inspirational achievement over the past couple of decades of WWE programming, something which seemingly went into overdrive with Kofi Kingston's victory at WrestleMania 35. On the latest "Hall of Fame," WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion Booker T believes that the Superstars who have been making history have themselves to thank for the opportunity.

"I don't think you can push Black talent that's not there," Booker said. "We got a lot of guys that have come through and they've made huge marks in our industry and those guys who made huge marks deserved it." The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion doesn't want someone to be in the conversation because of their race, but because of the work they've put in.

"We've got a lot of African American talent on the roster because they've seen African Americans do well in the business as of this last 10, 15, 20 years...Kids in the neighborhood see it's something that can change [their] life," Booker continued, noting that Black kids didn't see professional wrestling as a way out of bad neighborhoods when he was growing up. "I think the more we move along in life, we're gonna see more and more and more Black athletes, more Trick Williams, more Carmelo Hayes...It's one of those generational things that's just catching on."

WWE isn't the only company with Black talent hoping to make history, as AEW's Swerve Strickland has been outspoken about his desire to become the first Black AEW World Champion.