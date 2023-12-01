Swerve Strickland Reflects On Potential To Make History In AEW As First Black Champion

AEW star Swerve Strickland is currently in the middle of the AEW Continental Classic, but prior to his entry in the Triple Crown tournament, he was engaged in an intense feud with "Hangman" Adam Page. The feud, which saw Strickland land two big wins — at WrestleDream in October and at Full Gear a few weeks ago — has turned the former AEW Tag Team Champion into one of AEW's hottest stars. Even with his devilish deeds — breaking into the former AEW World Champion's house, for one — fans have rallied behind Strickland.

As things heated up between them, Strickland raised the issue of Page having received more of a push than him in the company — and wasting such an opportunity. While speaking on the "Insight" podcast, Strickland explained how, while part of the story, there was plenty of truth to his words. He has his sights on making AEW history and becoming the first Black AEW World Champion.

"In the storyline arc, I wanted to like, if I had the opportunity that Hangman did, I would be the first black AEW World Champion," said Strickland. "Just pointing out that like I could make history. That's how much — that's where I see myself as a history-maker. I truly believe I can. Now the talk is getting louder weekly. This past Wednesday, I didn't even say anything, but people are still shouting it even louder."

Strickland has tasted gold in AEW before — as ½ of the World Tag Team Champions with Keith Lee at one point — and he's in a position to perhaps do so again soon, depending on how the Continental Classic shakes out. However, he has definitely become a name under consideration in recent weeks for elevation to the next level in AEW, so perhaps a World Championship is well within reach at this time.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.