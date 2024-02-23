Lexy Nair Details How DDP, Cody Rhodes, And Big Bill Inspired Her To Pursue AEW Role

First joining the All Elite Wrestling team in late 2019, Lexy Nair currently serves as the backstage interviewer for "AEW Collision" and the programming for AEW's sister company – Ring of Honor. On a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted," Nair opened up about the path that led her to pursue this role.

Prior to the age of 15, Nair's knowledge of professional wrestling was quite minimal. However, once her mother married WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Nair became fully immersed. Nair's association with Page eventually landed her a pivotal opportunity to provide her professional makeup services to former AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes.

"I was doing makeup on Cody Rhodes in 2019, and they were joking around and saying, 'We need somebody to film this YouTube thing, 'Control Center,' have Lexi do it.' And I'm sitting there, just kind of like 'What?' because people who know Cody know he's a jokester. He's sarcastic and he just says stuff. And I was like, 'Haha, good one.' He's like, 'No, for real. I think you'd be good at it' ... I was like, 'Okay, I'll do whatever you guys think I should do, but I promise you, it's not gonna be great'. It was really bad. That YouTube 'Control Center,' first few were really bad, but they believed in me. And I feel like that's the whole thing about AEW, [one of] the million reasons why I love it. I just stuck with it, and eventually they were like, 'Put her on TV.'"

Three months before her conversation with Rhodes, Nair had a similar encounter with her now fiance, former AEW Tag Team Champion Big Bill, in which he encouraged her to consider taking on a position in front of the camera. While Nair initially felt she was better suited for a role behind the scenes, such as makeup artistry, she eventually built up the courage to act on the pushes given to her by Big Bill and Rhodes.

