Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey [fka Big Cass] is apparently in a romantic relationship with AEW broadcaster Lexy Nair.

Nair, the host of YouTube show AEW Outside The Ring, posted a photo of herself with Morrissey on Instagram Thursday. She wrote the following caption:

Alexa play The Lion King’s ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ 🤣🦁🥰

The likes of Anna Jay, Chelsea Green, Penelope Ford and Anthony Ogogo responded to the picture.

Nair launched AEW Outside The Ring last month. The show airs news episodes every Friday at 9m EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile, Morrissey made a surprise appearance during last month’s Impact Rebellion PPV, replacing Eric Young in Violent By Design’s 8-Man Tag Team Match. Since the event, Morrissey has continued to feud with Willie Mack and the two men will face off at Impact Under Siege on May 15.

See below for the photo: