Former WWE star Big Cass (aka CazXL) made a surprise appearance during tonight’s Impact Rebellion PPV. He’s going as W. Morrissey in Impact Wrestling.

Eric Young was out of action tonight due to a torn ACL and CazXL was his replacement. He joined Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino against Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, Chris Sabin, and James Storm in an eight-man tag match. Morrissey ended up hitting the east river crossing on Mack to get the pinfall victory.

CazXL returned to the indies earlier this year, after being away since September of 2019 due to his battle with depression and alcohol addiction. WWE released CazXL in 2018.

You can check out highlights from the segment in the images below: