Big Cass [CaZXL] made his comeback to pro wrestling Saturday night for Lariato Pro Wrestling. It was the former WWE star’s first public appearance since an indie show back in Sept. 2019.

Impact Wrestling star Doc Gallows uploaded a video on Twitter. Fans reacted and noted that Cass looked to be in the best shape of his life. Enzo Amore, Cass’s former tag team partner and close friend, previously stated that Cass took time off from wrestling to seek professional help to address his personal issues.

Enzo was also a part of the Lariato Pro Wrestling event.

Big Cass last wrestled at a NEW How You Doin show in Sept. 2019 when he teamed up with Wreaking Ball Legursky in a winning effort against Bill Carr and Bull James.

See below to a watch a clip of Cass’ in-ring return on Saturday night: