WWE Legend Kevin Nash On Whether A Tag Match Would 'Dilute' Dwayne Johnson's Storyline

Now that The Rock has officially aligned himself with The Bloodline, it's almost a given that he'll be involved in Roman Reigns' match against Cody Rhodes in one way or another. Kevin Nash, in an episode of "Kliq This," said that while some might be against the idea of a tag team match, he doesn't think it will affect "The Great One's" image at all.

According to Nash, if there is a tag team match it will likely take place after WrestleMania, and Seth Rollins will likely be an ally to Rhodes considering his history with both men. Despite this, he still doesn't see a tag team match headlining night 2 of WrestleMania.

"Like, if you would do that the first night? I don't know. I don't think that going to dilute anything because anything Dwayne is in Dwayne is going to be a focal point," said the Hall of Famer.

While he suggested that Rollins would be a good ally to Rhodes and their good relationship would likely prevent The Bloodline from disrupting the match, he suggested that it could be a massive swerve if Rollins was in on it all along. "It prevents that f**k job for WrestleMania, so they do work, it's not like Seth doesn't have his back unless it's the ultimate swerve and he's in on it?"

Either way, The Rock has confirmed that he will be competing at WrestleMania and additionally claimed that his training has already started, which he notably seemed very enthusiastic about.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.