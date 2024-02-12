The Rock Opens Up About Training To Return To WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 40, and he's currently getting ready to put on an electrifying performance. While speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Hollywood A-lister detailed his training process as he prepares for his long-awaited comeback match.

"In the world of pro wrestling, I haven't done that in a very long time. So, when I do go back to the ring at WrestleMania, the most important thing is the training camp, which I have already started. I have multiple rings set up over in Hawaii, I have a ring set up on the west coast, and we're full on in camp."

Johnson last wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 32 when he pinned Erick Rowan in six seconds. That bout never required him to take any bumps, but he's ready to go all in this year. However, the veteran admitted that his body is hurting as it's been a while since he trained to compete.

"I was very lucky in my career in that I was somewhat of a ring general and knowing the ring and where to go and where to be at certain times. But the training camp part of it is hard. You could work out on the weights, all the stuff that you want to do, but until you go back in the ring and you take those falls, those slams, those suplexes, stuff like that, there's nothing like it."

As of this writing, Johnson's plans for the event remain to be seen. He was initially slated to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Cody Rhodes will now take on Reigns after Johnson and WWE received fan backlash for putting the Hollywood star in the planned title bout ahead of "The American Nightmare."