Former WWE Star Maven Says He'd Take A Bullet For These Former Colleagues

Former WWE star Maven has named two ex-WWE wrestlers whom he would be willing to take a bullet for.

On his YouTube channel, Maven explained why he cares for the business and wants to do everything in his power to help pro wrestling move on from the recent allegations against Vince McMahon. He added that some of his best friends are in the pro wrestling business, emphasizing that they, and the industry as a whole, are not bad people. He then named the two stars who he would take a bullet for — WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and hardcore legend, Al Snow.

"Some of my best friends that I have on earth are in this business. D-Von Dudley is one of my best friends on earth. I would take a bullet for D-Von ... in the leg, but I would take a bullet for D-Von. Is D-Von a bad person because of what happened? Well, hell no. Absolutely not," said Maven. "Al Snow the same way. I'll take a bullet for Al in the leg. Is Al a bad person because of this? Absolutely not. I hate at the thought that wrestlers are going to get a bad connotation, a bad name strictly because of this and that's why I want to be a part of moving forward. I don't want to shun away, shy away from this business because I want to be a part, I want to be a part of the kickout."

Al Snow was one of the trainers in "Tough Enough," the reality TV show which Maven won back in 2001. The two faced each other a few times in singles and tag team matches during their WWE career. Maven has revealed in previous interviews that he and D-Von didn't get along at first when he joined WWE, but the Hall of Famer took a liking to him and the two became good friends.