McKenzie Mitchell Details Lengthy Message She Got From Top WWE Star After Release

McKenzie Mitchell's WWE career came to an end in December 2023, when she was released by the company after four years. She had previously worked for Fox Sports West, Fan Girl Sports, and even Impact Wrestling before inking a deal in 2019, and was beloved by many within WWE during her stint.

So much so that she revealed on AEW star Swerve Strickland's podcast, "Swerve City," that everyone from fans, to staff, to Shawn Michaels expressed how much they loved having Mitchell around. However, one top WWE star went the extra mile to tell Mitchell how much of an impression she made on people. "Becky Lynch sent me a three paragraph message," Mitchell said. "Those are the moments ... like my job as a professional broadcaster is greater than me. It allows me to inspire an audience, my impact on them is what was so emotional for me, that allowed me to kind of take that realization and go 'wow I did make an impact on someone.'"

Strickland noted that when you're on TV every week, you become part of fans' routines, which Mitchell agreed with. She also stated she still gets messages to this day from people, which she appreciates massively. Mitchell also admitted that her husband, "WWE NXT" commentator Vic Joseph, didn't take Mitchell's release well. "Every Tuesday, we would go and have our routine, I'd go to makeup, he'd go and start to talk to Booker [T] or Wade [Barrett] or whomever and then we'd check in. I'll be honest, like the first two or three weeks that I wasn't going to work with him, he cried on the way to work."

