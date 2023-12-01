McKenzie Mitchell Announces She Has Been Released By WWE

"WWE NXT" backstage interviewer and former co-host of "The Bump" McKenzie Mitchell announced on social media today that she has been released by WWE. Mitchell, whose husband is "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph, started working for the developmental brand in 2019 and has since become a regular, appearing on 175 episodes of the show over the last few years.

"Today I was released by WWE," McKenzie wrote on X. "I met my husband, moved cross country from [Connecticut] to [Florida] for [WWE NXT] (a place I've always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I've always said and firmly believe in 'when [one] door closes, another opens.'"

Former WWE star Top Dolla replied to McKenzie's post, thanking her for being a positive presence behind the scenes. Additionally, "NXT" star Blair Davenport replied simply with a series of black hearts.

Before joining WWE, McKenzie worked for Impact Wrestling, where she was also a backstage interviewer. At one point not long after making the move to WWE, Mitchell made an appearance on "WWE Raw," with some belief that she would be called up to the main roster already. Despite some "WWE SmackDown" appearances as well, McKenzie was kept on "NXT" through the rest of her tenure with the company.

The news of McKenzie's departure comes amid reports that the company is also expected to let go of more office employees today (via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics). WWE previously laid off more than 100 employees in September after completing its merger with UFC to become TKO Group Holdings, a part of the Endeavor media company.