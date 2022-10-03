Vic Joseph Gets Married To Fellow WWE Personality

Church bells were ringing this past Friday as two "WWE NXT" on-screen personalities officially tied the knot.

After announcing their engagement in November 2021, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell married during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Mitchell has posted a series of images on her personal Instagram over the weekend, with the first post on Saturday proclaiming "Yesterday I married my best friend," along with an image of the couple in front of a fireplace. A number of talent from the wrestling industry commented on the post, including fellow "NXT" colleagues Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Joe Gacy, and Cora Jade, as well as former WWE talent such as CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). Mitchell followed up by posting an image of herself wearing her wedding dress while holding a bunch of flowers.

On Sunday, Mitchell, who worked for Impact Wrestling between May 2016 and January 2019, posted a photo of herself and her new husband "cooking in chianti," further celebrating the occasion in the town of Chianti, not far from where the couple tied the knot in Florence. Additionally, Mitchell uploaded a series of greyed images of shots taken during the wedding ceremony, captioning the post with "a dream." Today, the celebrations appear to be continuing, as the "NXT" backstage interviewer has shared a video of herself riding in a car while holding a bright red drink with the hashtag "capri," seemingly indicating that the couple are now on the island of Capri in the Bay of Naples.

Congratulations to Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell from all of us at Wrestling Inc.