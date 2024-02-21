Backstage News On Why ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher Hasn't Been Seen Recently In AEW

Despite only signing with AEW in May 2023, ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher has done quite a lot in such a short span of time. Alongside his Aussie Open tag team partner Mark Davis, he held the ROH World Tag Team Championship during the summer, was recruited by Don Callis to be part of his "family," and has had a number of high-profile showings against the likes of Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. However, Fletcher hasn't been seen on TV since his match with Jericho, which took place on January 31.

The reason for this, according to a recent report by Fightful Select, is due to his visa. The report claimed that Fletcher has been facing issues with his visa that have prevented him from working in the United States in recent weeks. Had he not had problems with his visa, Fightful says that Fletcher was going to have engaged in a feud with Ethan Page on ROH TV, with Fletcher's TV Title being the focal point of the program. Fletcher has had to fly solo since the WrestleDream pay-per-view in October 2023, due to Mark Davis breaking his wrist in Aussie Open's match with FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

When Fletcher's visa issues are resolved, he will get the chance to reunite with Will Ospreay, who will be starting his full-time tenure with AEW in the coming weeks after finishing up his duties with NJPW and RevPro. Fletcher, along with Davis, joined Ospreay's United Empire stable in 2021, and vowed to fly the flag for the stable in AEW after they left NJPW in 2023. Ospreay is also a member of Callis' faction, but his last appearance as part of the group was before Fletcher joined, meaning that there will be a reunion on two fronts when Fletcher returns to the United States.