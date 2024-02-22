WWE Raw Ratings Report 2/19/2024

This week's episode of "WWE Raw" brought the coveted 18-49 demographic out despite fierce competition from the Daytona 500 on Fox.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" was viewed by 1,870,000 viewers, a 7% increase from last week, while the program scored 0.63 in the 18-49 demographic, a 3% rise and the highest 18-49 rating since November of 2023. Not only that, but "Raw" was the second highest-viewed program in the 18-49 demographic, coming in second to the Daytona 500. The highest-rated segment of the night was the opening contest between 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, which peaked for both demographics early in the show. The lowest-rated segment in both demographics was the middle of the main event match between Jey Uso and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, with the crowd bouncing back from the bottom ever so slightly for the main event, which say Jey's brother Jimmy cost him the Intercontinental Championship.

The news comes after this last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" dropped in the overall ratings ever so slightly and maintain its 18-49 rating from the week prior. Despite the inclusion of WWE legend and TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors member The Rock, "SmackDown" seems to have found a ceiling for viewership, albeit at the top of the Friday night cable ratings.

"WWE Raw," meanwhile, will only have so long left on broadcast television, as the program is set to move to Netflix as part of WWE's landmark $5 billion deal with the streaming giant.