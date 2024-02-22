Why Randy Orton Is Excited To Work In WWE Under Triple H

When Randy Orton returned to WWE in 2023, he essentially returned to a new company. This was not only because of the merger that formed TKO Group Holdings but also because the creative direction of the company was taken over by Orton's longtime friend and mentor Paul "Triple H" Levesque, as well as a new WWE President Nick Khan.

In a new interview with "Sports Illustrated," the former WWE Champion said he was thrilled to be a part of the new WWE.

"I am excited to work for WWE. Nick Khan is amazing. Triple H being in charge of creative is amazing. I've had a relationship with him for over 20 years. I went to his wedding back in '03. We've been at odds before when I was a f— up when I was young, and I won him back," Orton gushed. "He's seen me go from an adolescent assh*** prick who didn't know what I was doing –- I was an insecure punk, that's what I was. I'm the oldest sibling in my family, but he's like an older brother to me in many ways. He's always been there and had the best of advice."

Orton had been absent from WWE for over a year with a debilitating back injury, which was the longest time Orton had ever been out with an injury. He returned in November last year at Survivor Series: War Games in Chicago, IL, helping Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso defeat Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the titular War Games match.