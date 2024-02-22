Ric Flair Biopic Reportedly Being Developed By The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's production house is set to produce a biopic on the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair.

It was announced that The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions, along with Misher Films, will develop and produce a biopic about "The Nature Boy." In the press release, Johnson revealed that Flair's story is a personal one and he's excited to tell it.

"As a kid who grew up in professional wrestling, I idolized, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair. He was a hero to me. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood – my reverence for Ric turned to respect. Because I realized just how rare and impossible it is to disrupt the wrestling business, culture and truly change the game – and that's exactly what Ric Flair did. This project is personal, and we can't wait to tell his unbelievable story. As always, thank you for the house, Ric," said Johnson.

Johnson, on social media, added how he had met Flair for the first time when he was just 8 years of age, when his father, Rocky Johnson, wrestled in NWA. "The Nature Boy," in reply, said that it is a dream of a lifetime to have a biopic about him. Flair's iconic career was previously encapsulated in a "30 for 30" documentary by ESPN back in 2017.

Seven Bucks Productions is currently in the process of producing two other combat sports-related films — "The Smashing Machine," a movie about MMA star Mark Kerr, and a film about NCAA wrestler Anthony Robles, entitled "Unstoppable." The production house had previously been involved in AEW star Saraya's "Fighting with the Family" movie, which was released back in 2019.