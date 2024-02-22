Tommy Dreamer Says This Star Is The Most Entertaining Woman In WWE Right Now

WWE's women's division is currently stacked, with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY reigning as "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown's" respective women's champions. And while established stars like Becky Lynch and 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley are still making a significant impact, up-and-comers such as Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill will be looking to make a name for themselves in the coming months. But when it comes to entertaining the fans, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes one member of the women's locker room is head and shoulders above the rest.

"Who's the most entertaining female in WWE right now? Chelsea Green," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "She's so entertaining right now. She'll probably become one of the bigger babyfaces." Dreamer added that Green, who returned to WWE during the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, was "annoying" at first, but it's now getting to a point where fans are starting to like her. "She'll still be able to get heat," Dreamer continued. "Which is great, until they want to decide, 'Hey, let's turn this.' And she'll become one of the biggest babyfaces that company's had."

Responding to Dreamer, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he didn't know who was better than Green in the entire wrestling business right now, given the limited time she has onscreen. "If you give her one minute, she's getting over," Bully expressed. "Somehow, someway, she will make you remember her. That's one of the highest compliments I can pay to somebody. Chelsea is highly, highly entertaining." Still, Bully doesn't believe Green is currently being used to her full potential.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.