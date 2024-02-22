Dave Meltzer Assesses Former WWE Writer Jennifer Pepperman Joining AEW Creative

Shortly before the February 21 "AEW Dynamite," it was announced AEW had agreed to a deal with Jennifer Pepperman, a former WWE writer who has three Daytime Emmy Awards to her name thanks to her work on various soap operas. Pepperman was announced as AEW's new Vice President of Content Development, a role set to work alongside AEW President Tony Khan in producing content for the company's live programming.

Only one week had elapsed between Pepperman leaving WWE and inking a deal with AEW, but it seems WWE might have seen the writing on the wall. Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" explained that this was due to Pepperman's close relationship with Mercedes Mone. "When she quit last week, I was actually told by WWE that they expected that she would be in AEW very soon, because of her connection with Mercedes. As Mercedes' personal writer like Brian Gewirtz is for Dwayne Johnson." Mone is set to arrive in AEW in the coming weeks, with her rumored debut date being March 13, as the company is set to host the "Big Business" "Dynamite" special in Mone's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Pepperman was reportedly highly regarded among people in WWE thanks to her work with the "WWE Smackdown" women's division, including the time after Mone (then known as Sasha Banks) left the company in May 2022. So much so that "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce wished her the best of luck with whatever her future has in store, while also saying it was a joy to work with her.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.