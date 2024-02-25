McKenzie Mitchell On Why Her Final Onscreen WWE NXT Appearance Was Special

McKenzie Mitchell, unfortunately, parted ways with WWE in December 2023 after what seemed like a promising career in the promotion. During a recent appearance on the "Swerve City Podcast," Mitchell revealed why her final on-screen appearance in "WWE NXT" was special.

According to Mitchell, she and Wes Lee have a real-life friendship that made its way into their on-screen interviews. "We would start the interview and we'd be like, 'How can we make this different?' So, then Wes was like, 'Now you can't give anybody else a high five, you know that's our thing?' So then we started doing these high fives back and forth and it stuck and people loved it," said Mitchell.

She also recalled how her last on-screen moment in WWE was an interview with Wes Lee. "We give a high five and it felt very poetic to me. I said, 'Good luck, Wes!' And he goes, 'You go get 'em, girl!' and that's the last thing you see of me. I believe there's, like, symbolism or something there."

Unfortunately, her final WWE moment also happened the night Lee suffered an injury. During the same podcast appearance, Mitchell also surprisingly revealed that she received a lengthy goodbye message from Becky Lynch after her release went public.

Mitchell also claimed that she still often gets messages from other WWE talent, stating that she cultivated many friendships during her time in the promotion. She recalled how badly her release affected her husband, "NXT" commentator, Vic Joseph.

