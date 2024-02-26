Natalya Details Why WWE Writers Have 'Such A Challenging Job' Backstage

Having spent over sixteen years in WWE and been married to TJ Wilson for close to eleven of them, Natalya has been able to observe firsthand some of the biggest challenges pro wrestling writers face in their jobs. In a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," she revealed that unpredictability was one of the biggest ones.

"TJ's a producer in WWE, but he works closely with the writers," Natalya explained. "He works closely behind the scenes. He's like, 'You never know when somebody's injured or somebody gets Covid or somebody's working through a situation.' I think the writers have such a challenging job because there's so many people that you're trying to please. I will be honest, at times, there's a lot of massaging of egos because everybody wants to be the best," said Natalya.

Wilson began working as a producer for the company in 2017 after his in-ring career ended following a severe spinal injury he suffered two years prior. Natalya further elaborated on the competitive atmosphere in WWE resulting in everyone wanting to be on top. She also revealed whether she would like to work as a writer after the end of her in-ring career.

"For me, I have a lot of really fun things that are coming up that do involve writing and involve creating and involve me celebrating my career and celebrating everything that I've accomplished," Natalya said.

Despite being unsure of what the future held for her and remaining open to the idea of working in WWE, Natalya looked forward to the near future with excitement, anticipating the year ahead.

