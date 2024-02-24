WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Full & Final Card

For the first time in 2024, WWE is treating its international fans to a Premium Live Event as the 14th annual Elimination Chamber show is set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. This marks the first time since 2018 that WWE has held a major event in Australia, with the last being Super ShowDown in Melbourne. The company has once again opted to go for quality over quantity when it comes to the size of the match card, as only five contests have been announced, but all of them will play a big part in how the eventual WrestleMania 40 card comes together.

Kicking off the event will be WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors defending their crown against the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Asuka and Kairi Sane won the belts the night before the Royal Rumble, and have already defended them once against former champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. However, this match will be Hartwell's first time wrestling for WWE in her home country, and alongside LeRae, she will be hoping to make Australia proud.

The men's titles will also be on the line, as The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the newly reformed New Catch Republic. After years of performing in "WWE NXT," Tyler Bate has finally found a home on "WWE SmackDown," and even managed to get the world to remember that Pete Dunne is not actually named Butch. Bate and Dunne have a long history together from their time as British Strong Style before their WWE careers began, and will be looking to use that to their advantage against Priest and Balor.