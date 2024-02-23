Backstage Report On How Much Cody Rhodes Knew About WWE WrestleMania 40 Plans

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. That is something that was the plan, then wasn't the plan, then was sort of the plan, and now it's the plan again. It's been a rocky road for the "American Nightmare" since winning the Royal Rumble in January, mainly because of The Rock himself, who also wanted to face Reigns at WrestleMania.

So with everything that has gone on over the past month, how clued in was Rhodes? Dave Meltzer wrote about this extensively in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and here's what he has gathered over the past few weeks. Rhodes was told he would be facing Reigns last fall, but was not subsequently told that Rock would be getting a match with Reigns as part of his deal to become a member of the TKO Board of Directors on January 3, so all the talk about Rhodes "finishing his story" prior to the Rumble was done with the knowledge that Rhodes vs. Reigns was still the plan.

It was the day of the Rumble that Rhodes found out about the plan to pit Rock against Reigns at WrestleMania, despite the fact he was still set to win the Rumble match. All of the celebrating after the Rumble match that Rhodes did, including pointing to Reigns watching on from a skybox, was done because Rhodes was told his match with Reigns was taking place later on in 2024. This change was kept a secret from most people, as Rock wanted to keep the angle for the February 2 "WWE SmackDown," where Rhodes seemingly gave Rock his blessing to take his place, a secret.