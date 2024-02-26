Hacksaw Jim Duggan On Lex Luger Using Pro-America Gimmick In 1993 WWE

Despite being a fan-favorite in WWE, Lex Luger didn't quite find the success in the promotion he'd experience in WCW both before and after. According to WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan on "The Hacksaw Hour," not only did he not get along with Luger, but Luger's pro-USA gimmick was one of the reasons he left the promotion. During the podcast, Duggan found out Luger had some heat with his mentor, Bruiser Brody, and that the two had a run-in.

"I didn't get along with Lex, but I didn't know about the run-in. I believe that 100%." Following this, Duggan noted Luger's gimmick as "The Narcissist" was perfect since it was close to reality. "I could see why Brody wouldn't like Lex. Like I said, the best gimmicks are the ones closest to who you are ... And the gimmick worked well for Lex pretty much back then."

Luger's gimmick would eventually be updated from "The Narcissist" to his better-recognized USA-themed incarnation, which Duggan said spelled the end of his own run. "That was the writing on the wall for old "Hacksaw" to hit the road! The flag and the helicopter and the Lex Express and I got my flag taped to the flag pole!" Duggan then expressed how important it was for him to carry the American flag to the ring. "You can't just give somebody the flag, it's been my honor to carry the flag when I'm out there waving the flag saying 'U-S-A' it's coming from the heart."

