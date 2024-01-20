Wrestling Legend Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Use A New Name & Finisher

When he joined WWE in early 1993, Lex Luger was already a household name thanks to a lengthy run in WCW that saw him become the longest reigning WCW United States Champion in history, as well as a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. And yet, if Vince McMahon had ultimately had his way, Luger would've never gone by his famous persona at all during his WWE tenure.

On the latest episode of "Lex Express," Luger discussed how McMahon was against Luger coming in as Lex Luger, leading to him being named Narcissus, then later The Narcissist. Luger believes the difficulty came from him owning the "Lex Luger" name, as well as McMahon wanting to avoid referencing Luger's WCW past, which also led to Luger having to drop his popular finisher, the Torture Rack.

"I trademarked 'The Total Package' Lex Luger with a really good attorney," Luger said. "I wouldn't have thought of it when I first started wrestling down in Florida. So they had to utilize that, borrow that from me while I was there, my trademark. He wanted to completely rename me. I get it. But we ended up coming to an agreement to use 'Lex the Narcissist,' or 'Lex Luger the Narcissist.'

"As far as finish, I think, once again, it crept in that the Torture Rack was my finisher as the WCW wrestler. So he didn't really want me to use that finish. I wanted to use it, but he didn't want to. So I think it morphed eventually, as a heel, as 'The Narcissist,' 'Hey, let's do a program, a storyline, with that steel plate...in your arm. And let's use that as a heel.'"