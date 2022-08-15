Lex Luger Reveals What Got Him 'So Much Heat' When He Joined WWF

After a tenure in WCW, where he put on numerous classic matches and supplemented his trophy case quite nicely, Lex Luger joined the WWF roster. Dubbed "The Narcissist," this new pompous heel character didn't last long, thanks largely to the departure of Hulk Hogan from the company. With that, Luger became an all-American hero and was swiftly thrust into the main event picture, famously pitting him against the dominant WWF Champion of the time, Yokozuna. Of course, Luger's hiring and subsequent push didn't come without some behind-the-scenes controversy among the WWF talent pool.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the surefire future WWE Hall of Famer pulled back the curtain on what got him so much heat in the WWF locker room shortly after his signing in 1993. On one occasion, a group of wrestlers were discussing travel — specifically, airplane travel — and "Nature Boy" Ric Flair made a comment about Luger not flying coach since he flew first-class as part of the Four Horsemen stable in WCW. "Every eye in the room went to me," Luger recalled, adding that he wound up with some serious heat for that. When even the Undertaker doesn't have a first-class seat, you weather the storm and deal with a seat in coach like everyone else.

A few years later, Luger would leave the WWF to return to WCW, where he'd remain until the company folded in 2001. In the years that followed, he'd make sporadic appearances in promotions like World Wrestling All-Stars and TNA before retiring in 2006. In 2011, he returned to the WWE in a backstage capacity, lending a helping hand with the company's Wellness Policy to ensure modern stars live healthy lifestyles (via Bleacher Report). Luger was recently the center of an episode of "WWE Legends" on A&E, which explores his personal life and wrestling career.

