The Week In Wrestling (2/22/24): 3 Promos That Rocked & 3 That Fell Flat

I didn't mind Daniel Garcia's promo on "AEW Dynamite," though I have to admit I wasn't gripped by it until the very end. Garcia's response to Christian Cage, offering to put the TNT Champion in the ground right beside Garcia's dad, was pretty awesome. The bulk of his promo, before Christian came out, was pretty boilerplate AEW babyface stuff, and it's been very difficult for me to get behind Garcia again since his storyline with Bryan Danielson was so painfully botched at the end of 2022, but he did a decent enough job. I don't really take issue with his part of the segment.

Christian, though ... man. I know I'm the only wrestling fan on Earth who's never understood why everyone loves this "Your father is DEAD" schtick from the very beginning, but for those of you who did love it, it has to be starting to grate on you by now, right? How long is he just going to keep doing the same thing? How many AEW babyfaces with dead fathers are left?

Don't come at me, Christian fans — odds are I've been a fan of his longer than you have. I love me some Christian. I just have a hard time with one-note gimmicks, and it's bizarre to me how the dead dad thing, which was originally a very personal element of the Christian/Jack Perry feud, is now a thing he's apparently just going to keep doing with every member of the roster who meets the criteria. The further away from the Jungle Boy feud we get, the less substance there is behind the schtick, and you end up with truly meaningless lines like "At Revolution, Daniel, I don't want to be your opponent. I want to be your father."

Christian Cage is an A-list promo, one of the best to ever do it. Can we please get the man some new material?

Written by Miles Schneiderman