UFC Lightweight Fighter Mike Chandler Grabs Mic, Calls Out Conor McGregor On WWE RAW

"WWE Raw" was in Anaheim, California, Monday night, and it wasn't just Netflix executives in attendance. In the first significant crossover between WWE and UFC since the two companies formally merged in September, Samantha Irving announced UFC lightweight Mike Chandler to the crowd — only for Chandler to grab her mic to inform the audience they were in "the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet!" With a WrestleMania 40 sign conspicuously visible in the background, Chandler went on to say that a man from Ireland had been keeping him waiting for way too long.

"Conor McGregor, get your candy-ass back to the Octagon!" Chandler yelled. "We've got some unfinished business, boys!"

Chandler hasn't competed since UFC 281 in 2022, when he was submitted by Dustin Poirier. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn't competed since 2021, when he broke his leg in a fight with Poirier. Dana White had hoped he'd compete at UFC 300, but he may not be back until the fall. Although McGregor has pushed the idea of coming to WWE and even posted a picture with a WWE title, he shrugged off a question about joining the company last June.

On Sunday, Chandler posted on social media that he would be at "Raw," along with a graphic that he was going to be doing in-suite appearances for fans with Priority Passes.