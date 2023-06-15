Video: Conor McGregor Shrugs Off Question About Joining WWE

After the merger between WWE and UFC was announced following WrestleMania 39, many within the wrestling industry began to talk about which UFC fighter might transition best to the squared circle. One of the most popular prospects was Conor McGregor, with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker even going as far to declare McGregor as potentially the ultimate heel in WWE.

Unfortunately for 'Taker and other WWE fans, McGregor doesn't seem to be that in love with the idea. YouTuber Adam's Apple caught McGregor in New York this week while the UFC fighter — appearing to be very agitated — was signing autographs for fans outside of his hotel. And, while the full context of what McGregor said was hard to pick up over the fans, he gave a dismissive "no" when asked about doing something with WWE.

The answer from McGregor will likely catch people off guard, not just because many within wrestling have seen McGregor and WWE as natural fits, but because McGregor himself has pushed the idea of going to WWE as recently as March. The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion posted a photo of himself holding the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase, prompting a declaration from Paul Heyman that McGregor would be no match for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Currently McGregor acts as a coach, opposite Michael Chandler, in the revival of "The Ultimate Fighter." McGregor and Chandler are scheduled to face off in the Octagon at the conclusion of the season.