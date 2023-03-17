Paul Heyman Reacts To Photo Of UFC Star Conor McGregor Holding WWE MITB Briefcase

Throughout the years, WWE has welcomed several combat sports athletes into the world of professional wrestling. And as WrestleMania 39 inches closer, The Miz — host of this year's two-night spectacle — is poised to deliver some buzzworthy moments. While he's already invited Jake Paul and the Fury brothers to the big event, another significant possibility has emerged. But that's what happens when a photo of former UFC superstar Conor McGregor clutching a Money In The Bank briefcase begins making the rounds on Twitter.

While some got excited about the prospect of McGregor being a part of WrestleMania, Paul Heyman — Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' wise man — did not. "[Conor McGregor] would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief [Roman Reigns]!" Heyman tweeted in response, referring to the implications of McGregor holding that briefcase and the contract it typically contains. Thou who wins a Money In The Bank Ladder Match and takes possession of this special piece of luggage earns themselves a future title shot whenever and wherever they choose. Until recently, that typically meant a shot at one of WWE's major championships, both of which are currently held by Reigns who unified them last year at WrestleMania 38.

Over the course of Reigns' run, no one has been able to pin, let alone dethrone him, including 2022 men's Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory. His plans to cash in were thwarted by Tyson Fury at Clash at the Castle. After his initial cash-in attempt didn't work out, Theory opted to challenge United States Champion Seth Rollins instead.