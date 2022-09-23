Roman Reigns Comments On Tyson Fury's WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Involvement

Roman Reigns might be gearing up to compete against a celebrity name in Logan Paul at WWE's Crown Jewel, but back at the most recent premium live event, he interacted with another fighter from outside the company in the form of Tyson Fury. The boxing star ended up knocking out Austin Theory when the latter tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase during the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle, and Reigns explained to "SecondsOut" that the Gypsy King "did a solid."

"I think he was lost in the match along with everybody else that was in that stadium, he saw a guy like Austin Theory running down there trying to interrupt this great battle that was taking place in front of them, and he pulled the trigger and stopped it himself," Reigns said. "I think that was him just being a huge fan in the moment, and not wanting that moment to be ruined by some dummy like Theory. He just stepped in and intervened, and he allowed it to play out like a champion would want it to be seen. Then the true champion then won the match, and everything is how it needs to be, the world is perfect."

Of course, Reigns didn't end up winning the match cleanly anyway, as Solo Sikoa debuted on the main roster to stop Drew McIntyre from winning. After the match, the Tribal Chief did come face-to-face with Fury, but the two men ended up showing their respect for one another by shaking hands.

