Winner Takes All Title Unification Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring and out comes The Bloodline for a big pop – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman. They stop and raise the gold in the air as the pyro goes off. The Bloodline marches to the ring now but The Usos may have went back to the back.

Reigns poses in the ring now as fireworks explode above AT&T Stadium. Reigns takes the mic and calls on WrestleMania to acknowledge him. The music hits next and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to pyro. We get formal ring introductions from Rome but Heyman interrupts and does his own grand introduction for Reigns. Lesnar also interrupts and does his own introduction, billing himself as the cowboy ass kicker that is going to kick Reigns’ ass tonight. Lesnar finishes his intro and fans pop. He drops the mic.

The bell rings and they face off. Lesnar laughs as he immediately removes his gloves. Lesnar unloads but Reigns turns it around. Lesnar turns it around in the corner with big shoulder thrusts. Lesnar lifts and rams Reigns into another corner now. Reigns fights off a German suplex attempt but Lesnar nails a belly-to-belly suplex, and another one. Lesnar is all smiles as he stalks Reigns and hits a third belly-to-belly suplex. Lesnar yells out and scares Heyman. Lesnar sends Reigns over the top rope to the floor.

Lesnar approaches Heyman at ringside. Heyman pleads and says he loves Lesnar, begging him to take him back, saying this was all Reigns’ idea. Heyman was just suckering Lesnar in as Reigns charges and puts Lesnar through the timekeeper’s barrier with a big Spear. Reigns returns to the ring as the referee counts and Lesnar slowly gets to his feet. Lesnar leaps back in at the 9 count.

Reigns waits in the corner and Lesnar turns around to a big Spear. Lesnar kicks out at 2 and Reigns looks a bit surprised. Reigns with a Superman Punch to level Lesnar again. Reigns yells out at the crowd to a mixed reaction. Reigns with a second Superman Punch as Lesnar gets back to his feet. Reigns continues trash talking, declaring he’s the greatest of all-time.

Lesnar gets up and he’s actually laughing. Lesnar side-steps a Superman Punch and tosses Reigns with a big German suplex, then a second German, then a third. Lesnar wastes no time and delivers a fourth German suplex. Lesnar bounces around as fans cheer him on and he nails the fifth straight German suplex.

Lesnar scoops Reigns for the F5 but Reigns escapes and nails another Superman Punch. Lesnar is down now. Reigns calls for the Spear and the crowd yells out with him. Reigns charges but Lesnar side-steps a Spear and hits the F5. Reigns still kicks out at 2 and now Lesnar can’t believe it. Lesnar stalks Reigns and grabs him in the middle of the ring. Lesnar goes for another F5 but Reigns rakes his eyes, then shoves him into the corner. Lesnar puts on the brakes so he won’t run into the referee. Reigns then spears Lesnar into the corner and he smashes the referee against the turnbuckles.

The referee is down now, which allows Reigns to drop Lesnar with a low blow. Heyman hands the title belt to Reigns and he decks Lesnar with it. Referee Chad Patton comes to and counts the pin but Lesnar kicks out. Reigns is shocked again. Reigns is fired up now as he yells about being #1. Lesnar is still down on the mat, trying to recover from the low blow. Lesnar gets up and is bent over in pain. Reigns runs the ropes, goes past Lesnar twice, and hits a big Spear from behind to the kidneys. Reigns runs again and goes for a Spear but Lesnar meets him in mid-move and drops him into the Kimura Lock as fans go wild.

Lesnar tightens the hold and his face turns purple from how hard he’s pulling on Reigns’ arm. Reigns finally gets his arm on the bottom rope to break the hold. Heyman yells encouragement at his Tribal Chief. We hear Reigns yelling “it’s out!” to Heyman, apparently saying his shoulder came out of place from the Kimura Lock. Lesnar scoops Reigns for a F5 but Reigns slides out and hits another Spear, this time for the pin to win the titles.

Winner and New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns

