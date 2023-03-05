The Miz Extends WrestleMania 39 Invite To Jake Paul And The Fury Brothers

As he prepares to host WrestleMania 39 next month, The Miz is keen on creating some buzzworthy moments. With several matchups, including three title defenses, already announced so far, the card for the two-night spectacle has begun to take shape, but The Miz has some ideas to reel in even more eyes.

As Logan Paul deepens his feud with Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the lead-up to WrestleMania, "TMZ Sports" asked "The A-Liser" if he'd like to see Jake's brother, Logan, return to WWE. "Yeah, sure," The Miz said. "Logan has taken WWE and really locked in and honed in on it. I think he's messing with the wrong person with Seth Rollins, but who knows?"

Though Jake's possible appearance next month is far from confirmed at this point, The Miz did extend an invitation for him to stand in his brother's corner. "You never know what's going to happen at WrestleMania, especially at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. We want to make some splashes, make some noise. So, if Jake wants to get involved, I think he'd be more than welcome."

On February 26, Jake Paul battled fellow professional boxer Tommy Fury in an eight-round cruiserweight fight. Fury went on to win the fight in a split decision, but perhaps, the two could meet again at WrestleMania. In addition to Jake Paul, The Miz welcomed Tommy and his brother, Tyson, to his invite list. While Tommy has yet to step into the realm of WWE, Tyson Fury has. In 2019, "The Gypsy King" made his company debut at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, defeating Braun Strowman via countout. In September 2022, Tyson made his return to foil a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt from Austin Theory at Clash at the Castle.