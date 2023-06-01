The Undertaker: Conor McGregor Would Be The 'Ultimate Heel' With Move From UFC To WWE

The times, they are a changing for the WWE, with a merger between the promotion and Endeavor expected to be finalized within the next year. Said merger will see WWE and UFC officially under the same banner, something that works very well for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who happens to be a big UFC fan and someone who has been influential for UFC fighters.

Speaking with Independent UK about the upcoming merger, Undertaker was adamant that the deal would be beneficial to both sides, though he also doesn't expect the two brands to crossover all that much.

"It's going to make both companies stronger," Undertaker said. "I really don't think they need too much interaction, because they're such different entities. Maybe some of those [UFC] guys can learn to do a proper promo and really build some good fights. Both companies will continue to grow. You may see a few more fighters in the WWE audience and a few more wrestlers in their audience. But I don't really envision too much crossover."

Taker's statements will do little to quell speculation, however, that some top UFC stars may find themselves in a WWE ring, chief among them Conor McGregor. The UFC star has expressed an interest in one day getting into a WWE ring, and not surprisingly, Undertaker believes that of all the MMA talents out there, McGregor would have the most seamless transition into the ring.

"He has WWE written all over him," Undertaker said. "He would be the ultimate heel, and that would be kind of fun."