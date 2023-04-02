Conor McGregor Tweets Photo Of Him Holding WWE Belt Amidst Endeavor Sale Reports

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight double-champion Conor McGregor was quick to react to the news that was first broken on Sunday by "CNBC," about Endeavour Group — the company that owns UFC — being in "advanced talks" of buying WWE.

McGregor shared a tweet of himself holding both a UFC and WWE title with the hashtag, "#itsinevitable." Before that tweet, McGregor congratulated UFC for being now "worth a cool proper $12 billion."

Just a few weeks ago, McGregor caught the attention of Paul Heyman, after he was seen holding a WWE Money in the Bank briefcase during an interview with Ariel Helwani. Roman Reigns' "Wiseman" responded by stating that McGregor would get "smashed just like anyone else who dares to oppose the Tribal Chief."

Tonight, on the second night of WrestleMania 39, it's not McGregor but Cody Rhodes who will be daring to "oppose" Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes, of course, won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match to earn his shot tonight for the title.

The talk of WWE being sold seems to have quickened earlier this year after former WWE CEO Vince McMahon reinstated himself to WWE's Board of Directors. He said that he came back from retirement to help "facilitate the possible sale of the company." Before the news about Endevavor, other potential buyers included Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Disney, Liberty Media, Amazon, Fox, Comcast, and even Netflix. The deal between WWE and Endeavor reportedly could be announced as soon as Monday.