As a special guest on the Shan and RJ Radio Show, The Undertaker joined the show to talk about whether or not he ever thought about pursuing a UFC career during his time with the WWE. Taker appeared on the Dallas radio show following his appearance at the Dallas Cowboys game this past Sunday. The Deadman said he did consider making the transition at some point and revealed what he believes Vince McMahon’s reaction would’ve been to him suggesting he’d go to the UFC.

“It was probably 15 years ago, maybe more,” Undertaker said. “UFC was really coming along, and I’ve always liked tests, testing myself in one way or another. I boxed a little coming up as a kid in my late teens but I think if I had had any kind of wrestling pedigree, I might have just tried to dip my toe in there. My love has always been for the WWE and what we do. I just thoroughly enjoy what we do. Occasionally, you want to test the waters and see how you match up with people’s different genres and sports. That was probably the biggest reason why I didn’t, and probably Vince would’ve had a coronary. He would’ve said, ‘You want to do what?’ He would’ve probably balked at the idea, but I think if I had a stronger amateur wrestling background, I might have tested the waters.”

Taker appeared at UFC 121 where he got into a confrontation with Brock Lesnar following his loss to Cain Velasquez. The former WWE Champion was asked on the Joe Rogan Experience whether or not that was to set up a match between him and Lesnar in a UFC fight, in which Taker responded “F*** no, what are you smoking?”

The Undertaker continued to talk about the dumb questions he’s been asked at events while working for the WWE. The Phenom said being asked about wrestling being real or fake is the one that bothers him because he’s got 17 surgeries that prove it’s very real.

“There’s no limit to dumb questions, especially when it comes to some people that don’t follow it,” Taker said. “I think the biggest one is like, ‘How do y’all make those chairs not hurt?’ I just look at people sometimes. I’ve had a couple matches with Triple H where we’ve just beaten the living hell out of each other and my back is just visibly scarred, and bruised, and bleeding, and then you get somebody, ‘How do y’all do that with the chairs?’ I’m like, yeah, well, basically we just knock the crap out of each other until someone says, uncle. But it’s funny, people that aren’t fans, they’ve always got to usually give you that disclaimer, ‘We know it’s not real.’ Are we not past that in 2021? It’s just silly, and it always sets me off. Do you really feel you need to say that because you don’t want anybody to think, ‘Hey, they’re pulling the wool over my eyes. I’m telling you all about what’s going on.’

“I’ve got 17 surgeries to say it’s about as real as I need it to be, but it is what it is. It’s funny though when you can get people who aren’t fans, if you can just get them to an event, especially a televised event or pay-per-view, I would say 9 times out of 10, they do have a much more appreciation for what’s going on and what we do. The questions really are limitless. Sometimes I’ll be at appearances and I’ll have to stop and look up at somebody and say, ‘Would you repeat that because I can’t believe what you just said.’”

