The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, are on the sidelines before today’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium.

Taker was also seen chatting with members of the U.S. military and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (Note: the audio is muted for that video).

As noted, WWE is set to host a WrestleMania 38 pre-sale party this Wednesday at AT&T Stadium and Undertaker will be at that event.

Also attending: WWE Champion Big E, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, Jimmy Hart, The Street Profits, Doudrop, and Dana Brooke.

WrestleMania 38 is on Saturday April 2, and Sunday April 3, 2022.