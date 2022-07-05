There appear to be two trends gripping pro wrestling these days: pro wrestlers being asked what their pro wrestling Mount Rushmore is, and current or former MMA stars wanting to cross over into wrestling. Another former MMA fighter is looking to make the jump, and like UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, she’s taking inspiration from The Undertaker.

Following her retirement at UFC 276 this past weekend, Jessica Eye had some interesting remarks regarding pro wrestling, which were captured in a tweet by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“Eye said she wants to get into pro wrestling,” Raimondi tweeted. ‘”I want to be the female Undertaker. AEW, WWE, let’s go. Jessica ‘Evil’ Eye is ready.'”

This is not the first time Eye, who retired with a 15-11-1 MMA record after losing her final fight to Maycee Barber Saturday night, has expressed interest in wrestling. In a tweet back in February, Eye openly stated she wanted to wrestle for AEW, prompting a response from AEW talent and extras coordinator “Captain” Shawn Dean.

Eye would likely feel right at home in the wrestling world these days. Former UFC star and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter Paige VanZant signed with AEW in March and would make her in-ring debut for the promotion at AEW Double or Nothing in May, teaming with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to defeat Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti in trios action. Meanwhile, WWE recently made their own MMA-related headlines when they signed Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda to a deal. The 23-year-old Loureda, who expects to start at the WWE PC later this year, has a 4-1 record in Bellator and is a member of American Top Team, which includes VanZant and is run by AEW manager Dan Lambert. Bellator President Scott Coker has stated Loureda will remain under contract with Bellator, suggesting she can wrestle while continuing her fighting career.

