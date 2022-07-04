UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya channeled his inner “Deadman” as he stepped out to an Undertaker-inspired entrance for his match at the 7/2 UFC 276 pay-per-view event. As seen in the video below, Adesanya went the whole nine yards with his Undertaker tribute – stepping out to The Phenom’s entrance music wearing a hat and holding an urn, walking through a sea of fog, and even brightening the arena lights by raising his arms upon entering the octagon.

Taker appreciated Adesanya’s showmanship, referring to the fighter as “an awesome entertainer” in a post-UFC 276 interview with Ariel Helwani.

“I thought it was great,” Undertaker said of Adesanya’s entrance. “He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”

I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender’s walkout: “I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”pic.twitter.com/a0tGCZ0DyK — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022

Taker would also send out a rare tweet acknowledging Adesanya’s tribute.

The Undertaker tribute wasn’t the only WWE presence at UFC 276. As reported earlier, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Nick Khan and Pat McAfee were all in attendance and the announcers even acknowledged them. McMcAfee was seen sporting a neck brace, selling the attack from Happy Corbin that occurred at Money in the Bank barely hours before.

Fans will get a rare chance to meet and greet with the iconic Undertaker later this month. As reported earlier, the WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing at an event called “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” in the midst of SummerSlam weekend on July 29th in Nashville, TN. According to WWE’s press release, Taker will share “never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career” during the event and also answer a bunch of questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. It’s unknown if the event will be broadcasted on Peacock or WWE Network, but one can expect WWE to gather footage for its YouTube and social media channels.

