The Undertaker might have hung up his wrestling boots and MMA gloves, but Mark Callaway is booked and busy.

With recent talk of a podcast show, it looks like The Undertaker is looking to follow Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, and other wrestlers that have transitioned from wrestling to content creation. A recent press release reveals Undertaker’s plans to move into live events as well.

Undertaker will appear during SummerSlam weekend for a show called “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” on July 29th in Nashville.

The press release reads as follows:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW COMES TO NASHVILLE JULY 29 Tickets On Sale This Tuesday, June 28 STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will make its debut on Friday night, July 29 at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. as part of SummerSlam® Week. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale this Tuesday, June 28 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available. SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster and the premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

The Wildhorse Saloon is said to be “Nashville’s Premier Line Dancing Venue” according to their website, though it seems unlikely that Undertaker will be leading the crowd in a rendition of the Boot Scootin’ Boogie.

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. The legendary wrestler’s final match was a Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Undertaker has stated that he will never wrestle again.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]