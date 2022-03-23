The Undertaker recently talked with Dallas Morning News about this year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Undertaker will headline this year’s class when it is inducted this coming WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend.

When it comes to the Hall Of Fame this year, Undertaker will be joined by Vader and Queen Sharmell. However, he also believes that his wife, Michelle McCool deserves to be inducted. He stated she worked hard in a period when women didn’t get much which is why Undertaker wants to see her get the nod.

“There’s several, off the top of my head, this is going to sound super political,” he prefaced. “But I believe my wife should be in, she was one working in an era where the women didn’t get nearly the opportunities that they do now. She fought so hard for the women to get more of a spotlight put on them.

“She was actually reprimanded once for having too good of a match with Melina, that’s a true story. But for her work ethic and what she did in the time period where they weren’t giving a lot of opportunities, I think she deserves a nod.”

McCool recently spoke about what it has been like watching the world get to know Mark Callaway, as opposed to his infamous on-air persona.

“Now it has become a little bit more normal,” she admitted. “First off Dave, I think Mark can attest to the fact that there is definitely Undertaker in Mark also. There’s a whole lot of Mark, but there’s also Undertaker in Mark in real life. Not with us, but when needs be.

“It was a little strange at first, you know when we filmed The Last Ride documentary and people really getting a glimpse into who he was. I think it was such a treasured thing for so long that people were so interested in who the man behind the character was, and I think that’s special. It’s special for his fans after all these years to be able to see that.”

