WWE has confirmed that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame’s Class of 2022.

As was first reported by Complex, the former manager will join Vader and The Undertaker on the Friday night of WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Queen Sharmell first entered the wrestling business in WCW. After being named the 1991 Miss Black America at 20-years-old, she went on to become a member of The Nitro Girls. Sharmell went under the name of Storm, and then changed it to Paisley, competing and accompanying other talents to the ring.

Sharmell eventually signed with WWE in 2001 and began training with Ohio Valley Wrestler. She was then used as part of The Suicide Blondes under the name of Sister Sharmell, while she also took on a backstage interviewer role. However, she is best known for working alongside her real-life husband, Booker T.

Of course, the former World Champion is a two-time Hall Of Famer himself but when he became King Booker, Sharmell ended up being part of the gimmick, as Queen Sharmell. She was a vital part to the character, from cutting promos to cheating at ringside to help her King.

The WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1, at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. For the first time in history, WWE will be running SmackDown and the Hall Of Fame as back-to-back events. The Class Of 2022 will be inducted after the go-home episode of the blue brand.

The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame will be streamed live, exclusively on Peacock within the U.S. and it will be on the WWE Network elsewhere.

The Undertaker will be the headline name, and he is going to be inducted by none other than Vince McMahon himself. So far, it has not been confirmed who will be inducting Vader and Queen Sharmell.

More names are also expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]