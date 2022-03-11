During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T recapped his original thoughts after Cody Rhodes left AEW.

The wrestling veteran had previously claimed he did not think Cody would be joining WWE so fast. However, he does believe that there’s still a chance the American Nightmare could be going back.

“I said, ‘Cody might be coming back,’” stated Booker. “But I said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to happen tomorrow. I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to happen on the next PPV or anything like that,’ I think that’s what I said, I am sure there’s a chance that Cody could be coming in.

“And there still might be a chance that Cody is going to be coming in but I did not think it was going to be like a Brian Kendrick switch. I think that’s exactly what I said. I didn’t think it was going to be anything like that. Now we have seen that has come to fruition.”

Booker T then went on to discuss how he thinks Cody Rhodes returning would be a major shakeup. Although, he also doesn’t think that Cody would have thought he would be back so quickly.

“I don’t know what the deal is, why the break up with AEW. There again, I know when Cody left WWE, I am not certain or anything like that, I am not 100 percent sure on this by any means, or anything like that. But I can only speculate that WWE would be the last place that Cody would have thought he would be coming back to in less than three years. I could be wrong,” he said. “But, there again, if the door is open for Cody, I think it would be a great move for Cody to step right in that Forbidden Door and shake things up. Because that would be a major shakeup, Cody Rhodes stepping back in WWE.

