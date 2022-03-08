On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that certain WWE Hall Of Fame inductions are set to be done digitally. This is down to time constraints, with the show only being set for 90 minutes, which will directly follow SmackDown. Because of that, WWE is considering having some inductees not be part of the ceremony, and it will be done digitally.

The Undertaker is the headline name for the class of 2022, and he will be getting the big treatment. Meanwhile, WWE has recently announced that Vader will be getting inducted posthumously. They are the only two wrestlers confirmed the event so far.

It was also revealed that WWE originally had planned to do the Friday night event in a stadium. The company was going to run SmackDown and the Hall Of Fame at a 25,000 seater. This was because the American Airlines arena was originally booked for a Mavericks game. However, the company got them to move that, which led to those events being slotted in there. So far, WWE has sold around 10,000 seats for the Friday night event.

