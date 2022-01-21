During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Michelle McCool spoke about her upcoming return at the Royal Rumble. The former Divas Champion will be one of 30-women in the match, and McCool feels physically and mentally good heading in.

“You know, there’s nothing like a little three-week fight camp to get you back in the ring,” she said. “But you also know there’s nothing like, ‘ring ready,’ I mean, if you’re not training in the ring. But I feel good, you know Harry, he’s taken me through some grueling workouts. Mark has been there by my side, working out most of the time, but by my side encouraging me. So I have been training hard, I feel good physically and I feel good mentally. You know, hitting the ropes, and hitting the mat are a whole different ball game.”

Michelle McCool also spoke about the recent change in life for her husband, The Undertaker. She discussed him opening up outside of his gimmick, stating that it is a special thing for the fans to see the real person.

“Now it has become a little bit more normal,” she admitted. “First off Dave, I think Mark can atest to the fact that there is definitely Undertaker in Mark also. There’s a whole lot of Mark, but there’s also Undertaker in Mark in real life. Not with us, but when needs be.

“It was a little strange at first, you know when we filmed The Last Ride documentary, and people really getting a glimpse into who he was. I think it was such a treasured thing for so long that people were so interested in who the man behind the character was, and I think that’s special. It’s special for his fans after all these years to be able to see that.”

Michelle McCool discussed how it can be hard to leave the business when that becomes your identity. She said the industry has a way of pulling you in. McCool also thinks the fans play a key role in that factor.

“It’s hard when you’ve done something for so long. It just kind of becomes your identity, whether your meaning for that to happen or not. Especially with Mark, he did it for so long, where do you go from there? And, of course, the whole world knows he’s been pulled back in for 10 years straight. Like Santa Claus, he came out once a year for WrestleMania, had a surgery, came out did WrestleMania.

“It’s hard when you’re looking and going, ‘yeah I still love that so much, and I know my heart says I can do it, but my body says you might want to back off now.’ It does have a way of pulling you back in, the fans have a huge part to play in that. It’s a special business, but I love now that I can see he truly has closure.”

