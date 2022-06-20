After his 30+ year career, The Undertaker will continue to be entangled in the pro wrestling universe.

While on The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Godfather gave an update on the WWE Hall of Famer’s soon-to-launch podcast.

“Undertaker has his own podcast,” Godfather stated. “I don’t know when they’re going to release it, but he has his own podcast where he’s already shot a bunch of episodes and I am the second episode, it’s me and him.”

The Godfather was with WWE from 1991 until 1993 and then again from 1995 until 2002. Godfather worked under many different personas while with the company, with some of those being Papa Shango, which he debuted as, the Godfather, The Goodfather as part of Right to Censor, and Kama, who was part of the Nation of Domination and The Million Dollar Corporation.

The Undertaker joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 during WrestleMania 38 weekend following a historic 30-year career in WWE. While in WWE, Undertaker managed to win the World Championship on seven different occasions, capturing the WWE Title four times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. Undertaker also won the World Tag Team Championships alongside partners like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Big Show, The Rock, and most notably with his storyline-brother Kane, who he also won the WCW Tag Team Championships with after WWE bought out WCW.

Undertaker debuted in professional wrestling in 1987 and he found himself working in major organizations like WCW and NJPW in 1990 before signing with WWE. He then made his debut at Survivor Series 1990 and wrestled for the company at least once every year until his retirement in 2020. Undertaker’s last in-ring contest took place in Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown 2020, where he won the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy by defeating AJ Styles in a gauntlet match.

Undertaker then faced Styles in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 in what was known as a Boneyard Match. The match was a cinematic contest that ended with ‘Taker kicking Styles into a grave, getting on a tractor, and dumping dirt onto the Phenomenal One. Undertaker rode off on his motorcycle to end Mania night 1.

The Deadman has since stated that he will never wrestle again.

