Sean Waltman and Kane share a lot of on-screen memories together in WWE, but the two don’t share similar sentiments when it comes to a polarizing political topic.

Gun violence in the United States has become a tragic neverending story in the mainstream news cycle and it’s a topic that gets heavily debated in the world of politics. Now that Kane serves as the mayor of Knox County, TN, the former WWE Champion has utilized his position to speak his mind on a wide range of topics. It was on Tuesday when Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) took to Twitter to share a video showcasing reported statistics that downplay the amount of gun violence there is in America in comparison to other countries. Kane also issued the following tweet in regards to the video.

“Every violent death is a tragedy,” Kane wrote. “That said, the mainstream media would have you believe that America is the land of gun violence and mass shootings when, in fact, as Hannah D. Cox points out, our per capita rates of gun deaths are actually much lower than many other countries.”

Kane’s take garnered plenty of responses and opinions, but one that holds a lot of significance for wrestling fans, in particular, is Sean Waltman. The friend and former WWE Tag Team Champion with Kane took to Twitter as well to express his disagreement and disappointment in the take.

“Breaks my heart reading this s--t from you. Wtf man?!” Waltman Tweeted.

Breaks my heart reading this s--t from you. Wtf man?! https://t.co/Az5T4Y9EMy — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 8, 2022

Former WWE colleague Lance Storm also chimed in, proposing a question to Kane considering the mass shooting that occurred in Uvalde, TX back on May 24.

“So you’re saying all of these deaths, including the 19 kids in Uvalde are at an acceptable rate of tragedy, and nothing needs to be done?” Storm tweeted.

So you’re saying all of these deaths, including the 19 kids in Uvalde are at an acceptable rate or tragedy, and nothing needs to be done? https://t.co/CfuarfrtW0 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 8, 2022

X-Pac and Kane were two-time WWE Tag Team Champions together during their run as an “odd couple” duo back in 1999 and it earned them the “Pro Wrestling Illustrated” Tag Team of The Year award. The two eventually split with X-Pac turning heel on Kane after teasing that the Big Red Machine would be joining him in a reunited rendition of Degeneration-X. That story further developed when X-Pac stole Kane’s girlfriend, Tori, who also aligned with the group.

Kane recently appeared backstage on an episode of “Raw” in Knoxville, TN while Waltman made a return to the ring in 2022 and competed against Joey Janela at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 in Dallas, TX.

