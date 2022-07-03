Both WWE and UFC were in Las Vegas for their respective events this weekend — WWE Money in the Bank and UFC 276. Naturally, being in such close proximity could lead to some crossovers especially considering how pro wrestling and MMA have exchanged talent over the years in names like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Bobby Lashley.

This weekend’s event proved to be no different, as there were several times during UFC 276 where the world of pro wrestling bled over like something out of “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”. Top WWE Executives like Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Nick Khan were all in attendance last night. Pat McAfee also joined them, sporting a neck brace to sell the attack from Happy Corbin the occurred at MITB.

The crossovers didn’t stop there, however, as AEW Founder and CEO Tony Khan was also attending UFC 276 live with AEW commentator, Jim Ross. They were also captured in a photo that would make its way to social media during the show.

To top off the pro wrestling references, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had an Undertaker-inspired entrance for his match – complete with the signature entrance music, hat, fog, urn, and the ability to brighten the arena lights when he raised his arms at the conclusion. It was a fun tribute to a legendary WWE character with an added sentimental meaning due to Vince, Triple H, Stephanie, and other WWE personnel sitting closeby. Adesanya would go on to successfully defend his title against Jared Cannonier after a unanimous decision from the judges.

As noted, Vince stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE after allegations were made surrounding an affair he had with a former employee. For now, his daughter, Stephanie, is serving as Interim WWE CEO while Vince still plays a role in the creative direction of WWE programming. He’s made several appearances on “Raw” and “SmackDown” since the allegations first emerged, including this past Monday’s “Raw” to celebrate the 20-Year anniversary of John Cena in WWE.

Vince, Steph, Triple H and Pat in his neck-brace casually chilling at the on-going UFC 276 event. pic.twitter.com/WfFEM7FuxM — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 3, 2022

THE REAL FORBIDDEN DOOR S--T Vince, Stephanie McMahon, Pat McAfee and Triple H from WWE Tony Khan and Jim Ross from AEW were in attendance for UFC 276#MITB #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/06WHYMS8QD — RJ…🏆7 (@RJ2OO) July 3, 2022

That @stylebender Undertaker walkout with Vince, Stephanie and Triple H front row. What a moment.#UFC276 pic.twitter.com/j18McuQB4C — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2022

