There was a time not too long ago when every wrestler in the business was asked to name their official Mt. Rushmore of Pro Wrestling. Over the years, talents such as The Rock, The Undertaker, Rikishi, Titus O’Neil, and most recently Diamond Dallas Page have all revealed who would be on their respective Rushmores. As such, it’s only natural that AEW star and wrestling legend Sting would be asked to do the same.

Sting was asked to give his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling by The Schmo following his match at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door on Sunday night. Of course, there was one obvious question to answer first.

“I’m not going to put myself in there,” Sting said. “Obviously you have to have Hulk Hogan in there, you have to have Ric Flair in there. I think you’ve got to have The Rock in there. And Stone Cold [Steve Austin].”

Sting has a notable history with three of the men on his Mt. Rushmore. He infamously feuded with Hulk Hogan in WCW throughout 1997, which culminated in Sting controversially defeating Hogan at the Starrcade 1997 PPV. Fans will also remember Sting’s long-time rivalry with Flair throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including matches on the first and last-ever episodes of “WCW Monday Nitro.”

Some will be surprised to learn, however, that Sting and Austin were on opposite sides of WarGames at WCW WrestleWar 1992. The team known as Sting’s Squadron, consisting of Sting, Nikita Koloff, Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, and Barry Windham, defeated the Dangerous Alliance, a group led by manager Paul E. Dangerously (Paul Heyman), that featured Austin, Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton, Larry Zbyszko, and Rick Rude.

30 years later, the Stinger continues to go strong in the ring, as he, Darby Allin, and New Japan’s Shingo Takagi emerged victorious at Forbidden Door, defeating the Bullet Club team of El Phantasmo and current AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]