Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is no longer with WWE, as reported exclusively by Wrestling Inc.

AEW star Sting, a longtime rival and friend of Flair, has taken to Twitter to react to The Nature Boy’s WWE departure.

Sting posted a GIF from the famous match between him and Flair at Clash of the Champions I in 1988, along with the following caption:

WOOOO!!!

Many nostalgic fans on social media have been clamoring for Flair to join AEW, especially with original Four Horsemen members Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard already on the roster, and J.J. Dillon appearing on Dynamite earlier this year.

Earlier on Monday, Fightful Select noted that Flair grew frustrated with certain booking decisions on WWE TV, and contacted McMahon directly to voice his issues.

As noted, Flair will appear on Thursday’s episode of “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” on the Circle network.